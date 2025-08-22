“Electric cars plummet in price twice as fast as hybrids” – Used battery-powered vehicles struggle to retain value as drivers dodge range anxiety, reports the Telegraph.

“Britain's third-largest steel producer put under government control” – Britain's third-largest steelmaker was yesterday put under Government control after a judge granted a winding-up order against its owners and branded them “hopelessly insolvent”, says the Mail.

“Battling the Net-Zero transition in New York” – Even the most zealous climate activist must admit there is a limit to how much any jurisdiction can afford to spend to implement an energy transition program to eliminate fossil fuels, says Roger Caiazza in WUWT?

“Saudi Arabia struggles to build desert ski resort for Winter Games” – Riyadh is in talks to move the Winter Games to China as costs mount and construction deadlines slide, according to the Telegraph.

“Solar panels in space ‘could provide 80% of Europe’s renewable energy by 2050’” – Solar panels could be the answer to our energy needs, reports the Guardian.

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Sorry, But Bakewell Tart is Not in Imminent Danger of Disappearing Due to Climate Change” – The Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor Chris Morrison takes issue with a recent piece in the Telegraph that wrongly suggested a global almond shortage was endangering the traditional Bakewell Tart.