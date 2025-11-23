Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“£1.5 billion package announced to help Britain switch to electric vehicles” – Despite the massive tax rises expected in the Budget, Labour is reported to be planning to announce a further £1.3 billion for the Electric Car Grant, along with £200 million to speed up the rollout of thousands of charging points across the UK, bringing the total investment to £1.5 billion, reports Sky News.
“Is The Gulf Stream Really Collapsing? Debunking Another Climate Doomsday Claim” – In the No Tricks Zone, Pierre Gosselin debunks the claim that global warming could paradoxically shut down the Gulf Stream, plunging Europe into a new cold spell.
“Solar panel companies shut down for ‘exploiting’ vulnerable pensioners” – Two solar panel companies have been shut down after “deliberately exploiting” vulnerable pensioners, reports the Telegraph.
“Miliband says COP30 was ‘step forward’ despite lack of explicit fossil fuel plan” – Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said he “would have preferred a more ambitious agreement” at COP30 in Brazil, reports the Independent.
“EV drivers to be bombarded with in-car adverts” – Drivers of electric cars are being hit with a wave of in-car digital advertising as vehicles’ large touch-screens become a route for brands to reach more eyeballs, says the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Exposed: How Green ‘Philanthropy’ Gives Scripts to ‘Clean Air’ Activists” – Ben Pile highlights the work of Charlotte Gill exposing how green ‘philanthropy’ gives scripts to activists pushing ‘clean air’ schemes like Ulez as blatant proxies for the climate agenda.