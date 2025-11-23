“£1.5 billion package announced to help Britain switch to electric vehicles” – Despite the massive tax rises expected in the Budget, Labour is reported to be planning to announce a further £1.3 billion for the Electric Car Grant, along with £200 million to speed up the rollout of thousands of charging points across the UK, bringing the total investment to £1.5 billion, reports Sky News.

“Is The Gulf Stream Really Collapsing? Debunking Another Climate Doomsday Claim” – In the No Tricks Zone, Pierre Gosselin debunks the claim that global warming could paradoxically shut down the Gulf Stream, plunging Europe into a new cold spell.

“Solar panel companies shut down for ‘exploiting’ vulnerable pensioners” – Two solar panel companies have been shut down after “deliberately exploiting” vulnerable pensioners, reports the Telegraph.

“Miliband says COP30 was ‘step forward’ despite lack of explicit fossil fuel plan” – Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said he “would have preferred a more ambitious agreement” at COP30 in Brazil, reports the Independent.