“Why are hybrids so dangerous? Scientists blame high mileage, quiet engines and concentrated urban use for death rates that are three times higher than petrol cars” – The Mail looks behind new figures that show hybrid cars have been linked to pedestrian deaths at rates far higher than petrol vehicles.

“Fury as EV drivers face ‘double tax’ when abroad thanks to new Labour scheme” – Drivers of electric vehicles will be taxed twice when driving abroad because of Labour’s new pay per mile scheme, Ministers have admitted, reports the Mail.

“Labour’s Net Zero ministers fly six times around the world” – Ed Miliband and his Net Zero ministers have flown more than six times around the world since taking office, official figures reveal, according to the Telegraph.

“Ed Miliband faces High Court battle over one of UK’s largest solar farms as residents warn it will ‘destroy their countryside’” – Ed Miliband faces a High Court battle over a huge solar-farm scheme as residents have warned it will blight the countryside, the Mail reports.