Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“New York unheated EV school bus horror” – Parents have raised concerns over heat issues in electric school buses in Lake Shore Central School District, says WUWT?
“Miliband ‘pitching himself as next chancellor’” – Ed Miliband is accused of using Commons speeches on the cost of living to audition for the role of Chancellor, claims the Telegraph.
“Was 2025 the year that business retreated from net zero?” – Major companies have quietly diluted or abandoned climate pledges amid economic pressure, reports the Guardian.
“How sustainability stole Christmas” – According to James Graham in the Spectator, environmentalism is to blame for ruining Christmas.
“Labour must never take a penny again from shamed donor who blamed Israel for Bondi massacre” – In the Sun, Ian Austin argues that Labour cannot accept any more donations from Dale Vince after his shocking tweet about the Bondi Beach terror attack.
“Welcome realism from the Conservatives over the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate” – Several letters in the Telegraph welcome the Conservatives ditching of the Net Zero commitment.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Ireland Turns Its Back on Data Centres” – Ireland’s new policy governing power supply to data centres will push them out of the country, warns Paul Homewood.
