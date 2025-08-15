“Britain urged to follow Norway as it restarts North Sea drilling licences” – The Scandinavian nation has started drilling for oil again in the North Sea, reports the Telegraph.

“BBC fails to predict heavy rain during heatwave” – The fourth heatwave of the summer has been broken by a downpour, says the Telegraph.

“Cost of first reservoir in 30 years trebles to up to £7.5 billion” – Thames Water customers face higher bills because of an over-budget Oxfordshire project, according to the Telegraph.

“Centrica strikes £1.5 billion deal for Europe’s biggest gas import terminal” – The Isle of Grain structure will be capable of providing a third of the UK’s energy supplies, reports the Telegraph.

“Chinese wind farm owner to build 900ft turbines off coast of Scotland” – Giant wind turbines built by a Chinese company will be visible from tourist towns such as Arbroath and St Andrews, says the Telegraph.

“Japanese knotweed spreading more aggressively than ever, expert warns” – Aggressive Japanese knotweed is thriving and spreading faster than usual this summer, reports the Mail.

“Low wind pushing up household energy bills, says power giant” – The German energy giant RWE blames “stilling” for rising electricity prices across Europe, says the Telegraph.

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Short-Term Heatwaves in Britain Weaponised by Met Office Using Junk 60-Second Heat Spikes to Push Net Zero Fantasy” – The Met Office is hyping junk 60-second airport heat spikes as "extreme" temperatures to sell a Net Zero fantasy, says Chris Morrison.