“Miliband warned businesses face surging energy bills within weeks” – Labour is under pressure to scrap its fuel levy as energy prices jump in the wake of the Iran conflict, claims the Telegraph.

“Labour Together calls for income tax rise to fund energy bailout” – A scandal-hit, Labour-aligned think tank has called for a temporary cap on benefits and minimum wage rises, a suspension of the triple lock, and an income tax rise of 2p in the pound to fund relief on soaring energy bills, says the Mail.

“Britain’s energy security – what the Iran war reveals and the lessons that should be learned” – Iran’s disruption of LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has exposed the threadbare state of Britain’s energy defences, revealing how decades of ideologically driven Net Zero policy have left the country dangerously reliant on foreign gas supplies, reveals Dieter Helm on dieterhelm.co.uk.

“Net Zero is destroying Britain’s car industry” – The government’s Zero Emission Vehicle mandate has put the UK car industry in “deep jeopardy”, writes Ross Clark in the Spectator.