The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 35

Killer Carbon Pipelines – coming to a field near you!
Chris Morrison and Laurie Wastell
Mar 13, 2026
∙ Paid

In this week’s show, Laurie speaks to Chris Morrison, the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor, on the Government’s mad plans to build carbon capture pipelines that could end up suffocating us in our beds.

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