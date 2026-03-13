In this week’s show, Laurie speaks to Chris Morrison, the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor, on the Government’s mad plans to build carbon capture pipelines that could end up suffocating us in our beds.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 35
Killer Carbon Pipelines – coming to a field near you!
Mar 13, 2026
∙ Paid
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes