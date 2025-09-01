“Co-benefits, costs and concoctions, oh my” – On Substack, Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling find that repealing Biden’s coal and gas rules would net $314.6 billion in benefits for the MISO region.

“No acceleration in sea level rise detected worldwide” – Clintel flags a new peer-reviewed study challenging a key claim of climate science: that the global rise in sea levels is accelerating.

“China burning coal at record high levels in 2025” – China has expanded its use of coal energy more in the first half of 2025 than at any time in the past nine years, reports DW.

“The reactionary heart of the Green Party” – In Spiked, Tim Black discusses why the Greens’ dark neo-Malthusian vision resonates with the middle-class Corbynista Left.

“Britain goes to war with the ‘cesspit of the internet’” – Ofcom’s investigation into the website 4chan risks triggering a free speech battle with the US, warns James Titcomb in the Telegraph.

“Tories should be the party of the environment” – In the Telegraph, Lord Gove says that the Conservatives should be “the strongest champions” of environmentalists.

“Oil rig parts maker to close 80% of UK arm over Labour ‘cult of carbon’” – Labour’s “cult of carbon” has forced one of Britain’s oldest oil companies to shed dozens of staff and shut down 80% of its UK operations, reports the Telegraph.

“AR7 to blow Clean Power 2030 budget” – Allocation Round 7 strike prices show green energy could cost a lot more than Miliband promised in his Clean Power 2030 Plan, says David Turver on his Substack.