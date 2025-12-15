“Nuclear proliferation might be the way to keep Putin at bay: Clark” – Ross Clark in the Mail argues that allowing more countries to acquire nuclear weapons may be the only way to deter Vladimir Putin from further aggression in Europe.

“Greens’ Zack Polanski is most popular party leader” – A new Opinium poll has found Green leader Zack Polanski edging ahead of his rivals on approval, a result that underscores Keir Starmer’s struggles to connect with voters, according to the Mail.

“Labour’s nutty EV policies are pushing us towards economic catastrophe” – Labour’s electric-vehicle rules are pushing the UK car industry towards collapse, writes Liam Halligan in the Telegraph.

“Tories pledge to scrap Net Zero car subsidies” – Kemi Badenoch has pledged to scrap Labour’s subsidies for electric vehicles, says the Telegraph.

“Banks under fire for using flawed Net Zero study” – Major lenders have been accused of relying on a flawed climate-risk model that overstates the economic damage from global warming, reports the Telegraph.