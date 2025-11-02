“Taxpayers helped foot bill for climate project that ‘destroyed’ villages” – A £33 million aid project was designed to help poor Ugandan farmers deal with the impact of climate change, but the reality saw their crops and homes destroyed in an “inhuman” project that left them “on the brink of starvation”, according to the Telegraph.

“Why plummeting oil price could finally undo Putin” – There are flickering signs of Russians daring to criticise Vladimir Putin and his war which is now only 70 days short of the length of Soviet participation in the defeat of Hitler in WW2, reports the Mail.

“What do a £52 million road in Guyana, rusting solar panels in Zimbabwe and condoms in the Congo have in common?” – The answer, says the Telegraph, is the British taxpayer if funding them all in the name of climate aid.

“Trump will not send top officials to Cop30” – The US president has called climate change a “hoax” and will not send any senior officials to this year’s climate change jamboree, according to the Telegraph.

“Is oil major BP finally back from the brink?” – Pressure on boss Murray Auchincloss to deliver returns to investors may finally be easing after a recovery in the share price and an epoch-changing oil discovery in Brazil, reports the Mail.

“Life in 10mph Britain: Drivers, cyclists and even joggers risk tickets” – As London’s war on drivers rages, cab drivers with almost two decades of experience are warning they may be forced to give up their jobs as Britain’s roads are no longer drivable, says the Mail.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“Orwellian sacking of editor for allowing debate over climate change” – The Special Issues Editor of the American Journal of Economics and Sociology has been sacked from his position for daring to allow debate over the impact of climate change, writes Andrew Sibley.