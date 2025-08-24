Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Private ownership of forests and land reduces wildfires” – Lawrence J. McQuillan of the Independent Institute cites studies showing less damage to the environment when the government isn't in charge.
“Starmer accused of breaking £200 million promise on Net Zero jobs” – Unite the union says Grangemouth refinery workers have seen “not one penny” of pledged support from the Prime Minister, reports the Telegraph.
“The ‘zombie’ Net Zero levy adding billions to Britain’s energy bills” – Households are still paying the price for a fateful decision made by Tony Blair’s government, writes Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.
“Harry has eco-friendly credentials questioned for surfing in wave pool” – Prince Harry has been mocked by social media users claiming he's “in the kiddie pool” after his wife Meghan Markle posted a video of him surfing on artificial waves, according to the Mail.
“The Victorians understood the value of cheap energy – why can’t Ed Miliband?” – Labour’s messianic pursuit of Net Zero is destined to leave us all worse off, writes Rupert Lowe in the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Arctic Stays Frozen While Climate Science Melts” – The Guardian's recent U-turn over Arctic sea ice – not melting, it turns out – is symptomatic of a broader collapse in climate alarmism, says Ben Pile. None of the prognostications of doom have come true.
