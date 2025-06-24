Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Starmer slashes Net Zero taxes to save Britain’s industries” – Net Zero taxes will be slashed by up to 25% for thousands of manufacturers as Keir Starmer scrambles to save British industry from electricity costs that are the highest of any developed country, reports the Telegraph.
“Labour must put energy security ahead of Net Zero ideology” – In a leading article, the Telegraph warns that Labour’s zealous pursuit of Net Zero targets risks Britain’s energy security.
“Britain’s substations are bursting into flames. The answer might be more worrying than the Russians” – Eight substation fires in ten weeks have sparked fears of Kremlin sabotage – but, as Jonathan Ford reveals in the Telegraph, the true threat may be far closer to home.
“Gullible Europe has signed the death warrant for its own car industry” – In the Telegraph, Andrew Orlowski warns that Europe’s blind faith in all-electric vehicle mandates has handed China an unassailable advantage.
“Stop building solar/wind farms until a cost-benefit analysis is made public” – Support a UK petition to publish a thorough, nationwide cost-benefit analysis of the construction of solar and wind farms, and to make the subsequent report public.
“Wind industry now destroying 1000-year old German forest that inspired Grimm fairy tales” – On the NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin reports that Germany’s green technocrats are razing the Brothers Grimm’s fairytale forest to build wind turbines.
“Study reveals climate warming driven by receding cloud cover” – In WUWT?, Charles Rotter flags a bombshell study showing that receding storm-cloud zones – not CO2 – are the main driver of recent global warming.
“Trump closes notorious EPA lab that conducted illegal human experiments” – On WUWT?, Steve Milloy reports on Trump’s closure of an EPA lab that conducted illegal human experiments to support false pollution rules used for years.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Heatwave hysteria strikes again” – Britain’s warm June brought out the usual heatwave hysterics. It was supposedly “100 times” more likely due to the “climate crisis” and caused 600 deaths, but the numbers don’t add up, says Ben Pile.
Heavily researched does not guarantee correct. Even one erroneous assumption in common renders pages of references, papers and citations useless. CAGW’s GHE contains three such assumptions.
GHE claims without it Earth becomes 33 C cooler, a 255 K, -18 C, ball of ice.
Wrong.
Naked Earth would be much like the Moon, barren, 400 K lit side, 100 K dark.
TFK_bams09 heat balance graphic uses the same 63 twice violating GAAP and calculating out of thin air a 396 BB/333 “back”/63 net GHE radiative forcing loop violating LoT 1 & 2.
Wrong.
Likewise, the ubiquitous plethora of clones.
GHE requires Earth to radiate “extra” energy as a BB.
Wrong.
A BB requires all energy leaving the system to do so by radiation. Per TFK_bams09 60% leaves by kinetic modes, i.e. conduction, convection, advection and latent rendering BB impossible.
GHE is bogus and CAGW a scam so alarmists must resort to fear mongering, lies, lawsuits, censorship and violence.