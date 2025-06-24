“Starmer slashes Net Zero taxes to save Britain’s industries” – Net Zero taxes will be slashed by up to 25% for thousands of manufacturers as Keir Starmer scrambles to save British industry from electricity costs that are the highest of any developed country, reports the Telegraph.

“Labour must put energy security ahead of Net Zero ideology” – In a leading article, the Telegraph warns that Labour’s zealous pursuit of Net Zero targets risks Britain’s energy security.

“Britain’s substations are bursting into flames. The answer might be more worrying than the Russians” – Eight substation fires in ten weeks have sparked fears of Kremlin sabotage – but, as Jonathan Ford reveals in the Telegraph, the true threat may be far closer to home.

“Gullible Europe has signed the death warrant for its own car industry” – In the Telegraph, Andrew Orlowski warns that Europe’s blind faith in all-electric vehicle mandates has handed China an unassailable advantage.

“Stop building solar/wind farms until a cost-benefit analysis is made public” – Support a UK petition to publish a thorough, nationwide cost-benefit analysis of the construction of solar and wind farms, and to make the subsequent report public.

“Wind industry now destroying 1000-year old German forest that inspired Grimm fairy tales” – On the NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin reports that Germany’s green technocrats are razing the Brothers Grimm’s fairytale forest to build wind turbines.

“Study reveals climate warming driven by receding cloud cover” – In WUWT?, Charles Rotter flags a bombshell study showing that receding storm-cloud zones – not CO 2 – are the main driver of recent global warming.