“Britain is meekly accepting a court decision that could cost us billions” – The UK’s unique vulnerability to the International Court of Justice’s contested opinion on climate reparations means the Government’s acquiescence could prove costly, writes Jonathan Sumption in the Telegraph.

“Badenoch would be wrong to boot Net Zero backers from the Tories” – Banning Conservative candidates who support Net Zero would be a serious strategic and principled mistake for Kemi Badenoch, writes Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“NYT claims heat wave impossible without climate change. History begs to differ” – A meteorologist has unearthed 150 years of historical data directly contradicting the New York Times‘s claim that a recent heat wave would have been impossible without climate change, notes Thomas Richard in Climate Change Dispatch.