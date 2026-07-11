Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Britain is meekly accepting a court decision that could cost us billions” – The UK’s unique vulnerability to the International Court of Justice’s contested opinion on climate reparations means the Government’s acquiescence could prove costly, writes Jonathan Sumption in the Telegraph.
“Badenoch would be wrong to boot Net Zero backers from the Tories” – Banning Conservative candidates who support Net Zero would be a serious strategic and principled mistake for Kemi Badenoch, writes Ross Clark in the Spectator.
“NYT claims heat wave impossible without climate change. History begs to differ” – A meteorologist has unearthed 150 years of historical data directly contradicting the New York Times‘s claim that a recent heat wave would have been impossible without climate change, notes Thomas Richard in Climate Change Dispatch.
“In end stage Yookay, regime satirises you” – On his Substack, David McGrogan argues that in Britain’s current political climate, it is the regime itself that has taken to satirising its own citizens.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 52” – On the show this week, guest host Ellie Hodges talks to independent energy consultant Kathryn Porter about how close Britain’s electricity grid is to blackouts.
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