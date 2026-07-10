On the show this week, host Ellie Hodges talks to independent energy consultant Kathryn Porter about how close Britain’s electricity grid is to blackouts. They dig into the scary low frequency events, NESO’s emergency moves to slash exports and explosive whistleblower claims that staff were ordered to hide serious security risks just to protect the orga…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 52
Is NESO’s grid on the blink?
Jul 10, 2026
∙ Paid
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes