The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 52

Is NESO’s grid on the blink?
Kathryn Porter and Ellie hodges
Jul 10, 2026
∙ Paid

On the show this week, host Ellie Hodges talks to independent energy consultant Kathryn Porter about how close Britain’s electricity grid is to blackouts. They dig into the scary low frequency events, NESO’s emergency moves to slash exports and explosive whistleblower claims that staff were ordered to hide serious security risks just to protect the orga…

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