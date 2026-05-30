“Thousands of new build London homes lie empty” – Property agents say there are 22,000 new homes in the capital without a buyer as demand for London flats collapses, according to This Is Money.

“Labour tells unemployed young people to join military” – With the nation gripped by the worst youth worklessness crisis since records began, Labour’s answer is to direct unemployed young people towards the armed forces, writes the Telegraph.

“George Orwell becomes the latest casualty of the woke takeover of English A-levels” – Orwell’s memoir has been dropped from OCR’s English A-level syllabus and replaced with a feminist biography of his wife, reports the Telegraph.

“Surprise, surprise: 20mph zones are a money-making scam” – Speed offences in 20mph zones have become a mammoth cash cow generating hundreds of millions of pounds, says the Telegraph.

“Sturgeon: I’m the victim of my husband’s fraud” – Nicola Sturgeon has portrayed herself as a victim of her husband’s crimes, even as Conservatives say her explanations for her own innocence remain unconvincing, writes the Telegraph.