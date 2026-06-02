The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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Christopher Atkinson's avatar
Christopher Atkinson
4h

An excellent summary of forty years of hysteria perpetrated by those who ideologically obsessed with wealth redistribution.

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gavin William McGhee's avatar
gavin William McGhee
5h

100 per cent correct. Thank you

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