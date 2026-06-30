The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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John Raine
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This article should be mandatory reading for all of our numpty politicians in the UK, Australia and New Zealand who do not yet understand that only with a reliable and continuous supply of high density energy can we maintain an economically prosperous society. This cannot be provided with a majority of solar and wind energy in the system. Energy industry engineers should understand this, but too many seem to have sacrificed scientific integrity for quasi-religious belief in a surfeit of de-industrialising "renewable" energy generation.

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