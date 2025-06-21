On Episode 1 of the Climate Skeptic podcast, Laurie Wastell speaks to journalist and Daily Sceptic regular Ben Pile, on the alarmism around dimming the sun, the mad crusade for solar panels in Britain and why the public has stopped buying the green fanatics’ narrative.
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 1
Ben Pile on why the public has stopped buying the green fanatics' narrative
Jun 21, 2025
