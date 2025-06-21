The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 1

Ben Pile on why the public has stopped buying the green fanatics' narrative
Toby Young
Jun 21, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

On Episode 1 of the Climate Skeptic podcast, Laurie Wastell speaks to journalist and Daily Sceptic regular Ben Pile, on the alarmism around dimming the sun, the mad crusade for solar panels in Britain and why the public has stopped buying the green fanatics’ narrative.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Toby Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture