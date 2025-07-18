The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 5

Share this postThe Climate SkepticThe Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview1Share this postThe Climate SkepticThe Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 5Censorious green zealots at the UNBen PileJul 18, 2025∙ Paid1Share this postThe Climate SkepticThe Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareThis week, Laurie speaks to Ben Pile, journalist and Climate Skeptic regular, on how as the global tide turns against the climate alarmist agenda, desperate green zealots at the UN are trying to ramp up the censorship.Follow Ben on X.Follow Laurie on X.SubscribeListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to The Climate Skeptic to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Climate Skeptic PodcastThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBen PileWrites The Net Zero Scandal SubscribeRecent EpisodesThe Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 4Jul 11 • Toby YoungThe Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 3Jul 4 • Toby YoungThe Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 2Jun 28 • Toby YoungThe Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 1Jun 21 • Toby Young