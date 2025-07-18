The Climate Skeptic

1

The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 5

Censorious green zealots at the UN
Ben Pile
Jul 18, 2025
This week, Laurie speaks to Ben Pile, journalist and Climate Skeptic regular, on how as the global tide turns against the climate alarmist agenda, desperate green zealots at the UN are trying to ramp up the censorship.

Follow Ben on X.

Follow Laurie on X.

