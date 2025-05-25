How dare you?

The Climate Skeptic is the antidote to the disease of climate alarmism. It brings together some of the best contrarians in the climate debate, providing daily corrections to the tsunami of misinformation about climate change flooding through the mainstream media every day.

Each morning we publish our Climate News Round-Up – an easy-to-read digest of the top climate-related stories of the day seen through a skeptical lens. And each day we publish an article from our top team of writers – Paul Homewood, Chris Morrison, Tilak Doshi and Ben Pile, among others – who specialise in well-informed, skeptical analysis of the latest developments in the world of climate science and politics. We also publish a weekly podcast usually featuring one of our writers being interviewed about their latest piece.

What consensus?

Green politicians and climate change activists like to claim there’s a ‘97% consensus’ among scientists that humans are pushing the planet towards climate catastrophe. ‘Fossil fuels’ a.k.a. oil, gas and coal – the foundation of industrial society and responsible over the last two centuries for lifting the mass of humanity out of grinding poverty – are supposedly responsible for sending the Earth’s climate hurtling towards ‘tipping points’, beyond which unprecedented and devastating heating of the planet will occur. On the basis of this ‘climate emergency’ – as promulgated by the United Nations on down – a radical agenda is being imposed on the world’s population, driving up the price of energy, frustrating the development of the Global South and leaving billions of people unable to afford heating and transport.

Yet the 97% consensus is a myth, cooked up in a debunked study that surveyed thousands of papers, only a tiny fraction of which explicitly endorsed this alarmist narrative.

The truth is that many eminent scientists do not agree that the planet is on a highway to hell as a result of humans releasing carbon dioxide, a trace gas that comprises just 0.04% of the earth’s atmosphere.

William Happer, for instance, a professor of physics, emeritus, at Princeton and a former director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Science as part of George H.W. Bush’s administration. He has demonstrated that CO 2 ’s warming effect diminishes with increased concentration, and that current and future levels are far from catastrophic. Another leading scientific skeptic is Judith Curry, a former Georgia Tech climatologist, who has lifted the lid on the uncertainties of climate models and their over-reliance on dubious assumptions about ‘tipping points’. And John Clauser is a Nobel Prize winning physicist who has called the climate crisis narrative “pseudoscience”, arguing it ignores fundamental principles of physics. As our Energy Editor Dr Tilak Doshi points out, these are not fringe voices but eminent scientists whose peer-reviewed work is grounded in empirical evidence, not shonky computer models. The list could go on – and it does, as shown by the hundreds of scientists who’ve put their name to the World Climate Declaration, which states: “There is no climate emergency.”

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to the Climate Skeptic to get the daily Climate News Round-Up in your inbox every morning, as well as short summaries of the latest analysis from our team of writers. Paid subscribers (just $5 a month or $50 a year), in addition to the free news round-up, can read all the articles in full, get access to the weekly podcast, and enjoy the satisfaction of supporting our writers, who have the same sky-high energy bills as everyone else! Climate alarmists often claim that skeptics are funded by the ‘oil and gas lobby’, but, like many of their conspiracy theories, that isn’t true. The only way we’ll be able to keep this site going is if ordinary people become paying subscribers.

For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Our team

Lord Young of Acton

Toby Young is the Editor-in-Chief of the Climate Skeptic and its parent site, the Daily Sceptic. He is the author of several books, including How to Lose Friends & Alienate People, and co-founded the Knowledge Schools Trust, a multi-academy trust that offers children a classical liberal education that now has nine schools in it. He is the founder and General Secretary of the Free Speech Union and an Associate Editor of the Spectator, where he has written a weekly column for more than 20 years. In 2021 he won the Contrarian Prize and in 2024 he was made a member of the House of Lords, where he takes the Conservative whip. You can follow him on X here.

Paul Homewood

Paul Homewood is a retired accountant who has been writing sceptical pieces about climate change since 2011, mainly on his blog Not a Lot of People Know That. In addition, he has written several reports for the Global Warming Policy Foundation, including ‘The US Climate in 2019’ and ‘Defra versus Met Office – Fact-checking the state of the climate’. You can find an archive of his articles for the Daily Sceptic here.

Chris Morrison

Chris Morrison is the Environment Editor of the Daily Sceptic. He is a freelance journalist who started in financial journalism in the late 1970s. For nearly 20 years he ran a company that he set up himself, Evandale Publishing, and which he eventually sold. You can find an archive of his articles for the Daily Sceptic here and follow him on X here.

Tilak Doshi

Dr Tilak Doshi is the Energy Editor of the Daily Sceptic. He is an economist, a member of the CO2 Coalition and a former contributor to Forbes. He has a Substack, Tilak’s Substack, which you can subscribe to here. You can find an archive of his articles for the Daily Sceptic here and follow him on X here.

Ben Pile

Ben Pile is a freelance journalist and the co-founder of Climate Resistance and Climate Debate. He has a Substack, The Net Zero Scandal, which you can subscribe to here. You can find an archive of his articles for the Daily Sceptic here and follow him on X here.

Will Jones

Dr Will Jones is the Editor of the Daily Sceptic. He has a PhD in political philosophy, an MA in ethics, a diploma in theology and a BSc in mathematics.