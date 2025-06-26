Subscribe
What is the Point of the UK Met Office?
£300m a year to serve up climate scaremongering from corrupted and invented temperature data
12 hrs ago
Chris Morrison
15
Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
22 hrs ago
Toby Young
10
The Cancellation of Professor Norman Fenton: Climate and Covid Dissident
The treatment of one of our leading mathematicians over his evidence-based dissident views would have Galileo spinning in his grave
Jun 25
Tilak Doshi
223
Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Jun 25
Toby Young
16
Trees Get Bigger Around the World Thanks to Higher CO2 Levels
Little wonder when they evolved to thrive in CO2 levels three times higher than today
Jun 24
Chris Morrison
22
Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Jun 24
Toby Young
14
Heatwave Hysteria Strikes Again
The UK's June heatwave was supposedly "100 times" more likely due to the "climate crisis" and caused 600 deaths. But the numbers don't add up
Jun 23
Ben Pile
38
Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Jun 23
Toby Young
26
The Great Climate Science Swindle Continues
When the story of the great turn-of-the-millennium climate science fraud comes to be written, the central role of the RCP8.5 ‘business as usual’ model…
Jun 22
Chris Morrison
17
Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Jun 22
Toby Young
13
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 1
Ben Pile on why the public has stopped buying the green fanatics' narrative
Jun 21
Toby Young
22
Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Jun 21
Toby Young
11
