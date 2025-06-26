The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

What is the Point of the UK Met Office?
£300m a year to serve up climate scaremongering from corrupted and invented temperature data
  
Chris Morrison
Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
  
Toby Young
1
The Cancellation of Professor Norman Fenton: Climate and Covid Dissident
The treatment of one of our leading mathematicians over his evidence-based dissident views would have Galileo spinning in his grave
  
Tilak Doshi
64
Toby Young
2
Trees Get Bigger Around the World Thanks to Higher CO2 Levels
Little wonder when they evolved to thrive in CO2 levels three times higher than today
  
Chris Morrison
8
Toby Young
1
Heatwave Hysteria Strikes Again
The UK's June heatwave was supposedly "100 times" more likely due to the "climate crisis" and caused 600 deaths. But the numbers don't add up
  
Ben Pile
11
Toby Young
The Great Climate Science Swindle Continues
When the story of the great turn-of-the-millennium climate science fraud comes to be written, the central role of the RCP8.5 ‘business as usual’ model…
  
Chris Morrison
1
Toby Young
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 1
Ben Pile on why the public has stopped buying the green fanatics' narrative
  
Toby Young
23:07
Toby Young
