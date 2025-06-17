“How much does the UK Government spend on Net Zero?” – On Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood reveals that the UK Government is committing at least £24 billion annually from central funds alone to Net Zero initiatives.

“SNP to dump 100 truckloads of waste a day in England” – Scotland will transport as many as 100 lorries filled with waste across the border to England every day following the implementation of a landfill ban, reports GB News.

“Physics demonstrates that increasing greenhouse gases cannot cause dangerous warming, extreme weather or any harm” – In CO₂ Coalition, physicists Richard Lindzen and William Happer slam Net Zero policies as baseless alarmism, proving with physics that CO₂ won’t increase average global temperatures to dangerous levels and warning that stupid climate rules will crush economies and trap billions in poverty.

“Trump’s EPA ending Obama-Biden war on the American energy industry” – On Legal Insurrection, Leslie Eastman reports that the Environmental Protection Agency is set to scrap Biden-era emissions rules, signalling a decisive rollback of environmental controls which will boost America’s energy sector and economy.

“President Trump moves to end the war on coal” – In the Daily Caller, Steve Milloy says President Trump’s EPA rollbacks push will redress some of the harm inflicted by the Democrats’ coal regulations, but that the industry still faces a tough recovery after years of costly damage.

“Victoria’s renewable grid buckles under a brutal cold snap” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall reveals how the state of Victoria in Australia, which has been crippled by green ideology and a fracking ban, faces gas shortages and soaring prices amid a cold snap.

“How nuclear power might save the day” – In the Daily Sceptic, Sallust writes about scientist Tim Gregory, who argues in the Telegraph that nuclear power – not renewables – is the only realistic path to Net Zero.

“Net Zero is a far-Left tyrannical Death Star” – The Net Zero Death Star will eventually be destroyed by the forces of freedom and market economics, writes David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.

“Good news (if you like freezing)! Antarctica sees more snowfall, record low temps!” – On NoTricksZone, Pierre Gosselin reports that the European Institute for Climate and Energy has released a new video focusing on Antarctica – and it’s good news: the much-feared catastrophic warming remains a myth.

“Mining minerals to support renewable energy is wrecking the environment” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall flags a new study showing that the metal mining boom for green energy is wreaking havoc on the environment.