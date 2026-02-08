From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Facts Flee as the EU Prepares to Clamp Down on Climate Dissent” – The EU has endorsed the UN’s Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate Change, cooked up at COP30 in Brazil last year. The bloc is now in a state of open war with facts and free debate, says Ben Pile.

“The EV Car Crash” – With the ban on new petrol and diesel cars less than four years away, there’s one big problem, says Paul Homewood: nobody wants to buy electric cars, with their market share crashing to 21% last month.

