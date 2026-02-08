Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Meta’s nuclear bet is an endorsement of Trump’s energy vision” – Big Tech is embracing nuclear power and Trump’s ‘energy dominance’ agenda as AI demand exposes the limits of renewables, say Anthony Watts and H. Sterling Burnett in WUWT.
“Thousands of feminist climate activists are gathering in Melbourne” – Thousands of women are converging on Melbourne to demand ‘feminist climate justice’ and climate finance, notes Eric Worrall in WUWT.
“Climate scientist who predicted end of ‘heavy frost and snow’ now refuses media inquiries” – The recent cold snap in Germany led one doom-peddling climate scientist to go strangely silent, says P Gosselin in the NoTricksZone.
“The Bermuda Snail’s Tale” – The Guardian has been caught smuggling “global heating” into a Bermuda snail story, according to Jit in Climate Scepticism.
“It was always a scam“ – Watch on X climate scientist Anika Sweetland explain how she went from climate advocate to climate sceptic.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Facts Flee as the EU Prepares to Clamp Down on Climate Dissent” – The EU has endorsed the UN’s Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate Change, cooked up at COP30 in Brazil last year. The bloc is now in a state of open war with facts and free debate, says Ben Pile.
“The EV Car Crash” – With the ban on new petrol and diesel cars less than four years away, there’s one big problem, says Paul Homewood: nobody wants to buy electric cars, with their market share crashing to 21% last month.