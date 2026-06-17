From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Scrap Net Zero to Boost Defence” – After defence secretary John Healey quit over the under-resourcing of the Armed Forces, Paul Homewood has a simple solution: scrap Net Zero, then Britain can easily meet its military obligations and needs.

“Net Zero Can Never Be Worth it” – With CO2 greening the planet, any possible harms are outweighed by the benefits of more trees and crops. And that’s even before you subtract the monumental cost of Net Zero, says Matt Ridley.

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