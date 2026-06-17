Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Kemi Badenoch: the war on oil and gas must end now” – In the Mail, Kemi Badenoch argues that Net Zero economics is a “madhouse” and calls for the Government’s assault on oil and gas to be brought to an immediate halt ahead of Thursday’s crucial by-election.
“Wes Streeting says Labour should ditch Ed Miliband’s Net Zero targets” – Wes Streeting has suggested Labour should abandon Ed Miliband’s controversial green energy targets and instead focus on delivering “cheap electricity”, reports the Mail.
“British taxpayers will subsidise French energy bills under Starmer’s EU deal” – Surplus wind power generated by Britain’s creaking grid system will be exported to France at British taxpayers’ expense under Starmer’s EU deal, says the Telegraph.
“Worry about climate fearmongering – not climate change” – A troubling rise in anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts among America’s young people is being driven by climate fearmongering rather than climate change itself, writes Paul Driessen on WUWT.
“The real competition behind the US coal revival” – The question facing the US is not whether coal remains part of the energy system but how America builds the reliable, affordable and secure energy infrastructure needed to power AI and compete in an increasingly energy-intensive world, notes Michelle Manook at WUWT.
“Trump’s energy agenda is being undermined by his own Justice Department” – Steve Milloy reveals in ClimateRealism that Justice Department legal arguments are leaving the door open for climate meddling and quietly sabotaging Trump’s own energy agenda.
“Not all daily temperature records are the same” – A closer look at how daily temperature records are compiled reveals important distinctions that matter for how weather data is interpreted, says the Cliff Mass Weather Blog.
“The costs Parliament was not shown” – The Rationals Substack reveals the hidden costs behind Ed Miliband’s 87% Net Zero target that were never put before Parliament.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Scrap Net Zero to Boost Defence” – After defence secretary John Healey quit over the under-resourcing of the Armed Forces, Paul Homewood has a simple solution: scrap Net Zero, then Britain can easily meet its military obligations and needs.
“Net Zero Can Never Be Worth it” – With CO2 greening the planet, any possible harms are outweighed by the benefits of more trees and crops. And that’s even before you subtract the monumental cost of Net Zero, says Matt Ridley.