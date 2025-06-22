“Texas gas power boom” – On Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood describes how the Greenies are throwing their toys out of the pram because Texas is planning to build dozens of new gas power stations.

“Soaring energy bills are wrecking industry – and could finish Labour too” – The steelworks, chemical plants and paper mills that criss-cross our country are the lifeblood of so many communities across the UK, providing good jobs and supporting local economies, writes Matthew Elliott in the Sun. But soaring energy prices are putting them out of business.

“Australia’s Net Zero grid to face strict government price controls” – Eric Worrall on Whats’s Up With That? says that bringing the rest of Australia into line with Victoria threatens to spread Victoria’s grid management disaster to the entire East Coast of Australia.

“Heatwaves ‘will trigger Net Zero meltdown’” – Electric cars and heat pumps are among the ‘green’ technologies at risk of breaking down or exploding in Britain’s current heatwave, reports the Telegraph.

“The weather is nice so we have to freak out about heatwaves now” – We always have to be freaking out about something, says Eugyppius on his Substack. The freaking out can never, ever stop. So now it’s summer and the sun is out, we have to freak out about heatwaves.

“The ‘climate crisis’ in a nutshell” – On the Triggernometry podcast, Matt Ridley explains why the ‘climate crisis’ is completely overblown in just two-and-a-half minutes.

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast – Episode 1” – on episode 1 of the Climate Skeptic podcast, Laurie Wastell interviews Ben Pile, who expands on his article for the Climate Skeptic earlier in the week, explaining why we shouldn’t abandon our skepticism when geo-engineers start talking about ‘dimming’ the sun.