From the Climate Skeptic today

“BBC Claims Monsoon is ‘Too Wet’ – Two Years After Saying it Was ‘Drying Up’ Due to Climate Change” – The BBC has claimed that India’s monsoon this year is ‘too wet’ – two years after saying it was ‘drying up’ due to climate change. Make up your mind, says Paul Homewood. In fact, data show the monsoons remain normal.

“Europe’s Terminal Decline: The Philosopher Queens and Their Ruinous Rule” – The geopolitical humiliation of Europe is already manifest, says Dr Tilak Doshi. Led by deluded philosopher queen Ursula von der Leyen and her green comrades, the once mighty continent is headed off a cliff.

