Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Net Zero destroyed my home: Father-of-one reveals how eco-friendly scheme cost him £250k and ‘ripped his life apart’” – Duncan Hayes eagerly accepted the free eco-upgrades on his cottage in Gloucestershire, but two years later his period property has been left a chaotic building site with debris, waste and scaffolding spread everywhere, says the Mail.
“The climate scaremongers: Eco-nuts should get off the snow” – There is well documented evidence, including photographs and contemporary maps, that glaciers in the Alps began retreating long before any increase in greenhouse gases occurred, says Paul Homewood in TCW.
“The Paris climate agreement has utterly failed – why keep up the pretence?” – Without Paris, what hope remains for the UN’s climate change campaign, asks Robin Guenier in TCW.
“Australia’s Energy Transition and Deindustrialisation” – Rooftop solar installations are rapidly gaining market share in Australia and are bound to make grid scale wind and solar obsolete before they recover their construction costs, argues Richard Willoughby in WUWT.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“BBC Claims Monsoon is ‘Too Wet’ – Two Years After Saying it Was ‘Drying Up’ Due to Climate Change” – The BBC has claimed that India’s monsoon this year is ‘too wet’ – two years after saying it was ‘drying up’ due to climate change. Make up your mind, says Paul Homewood. In fact, data show the monsoons remain normal.
“Europe’s Terminal Decline: The Philosopher Queens and Their Ruinous Rule” – The geopolitical humiliation of Europe is already manifest, says Dr Tilak Doshi. Led by deluded philosopher queen Ursula von der Leyen and her green comrades, the once mighty continent is headed off a cliff.