“Is Public Criticism of Climate Claims a Criminal Offence in Today’s Britain and Europe?” – In WUWT, Eric Worrall worries that the UK and Europe are clamping down on climate dissent by insisting on a certain set of ‘facts’.
“Antarctic Amundsen-Scott Station Sees Coldest October in 44 Years… Mainstream Media Silent!” – While the headlines relentlessly holler about ‘exploding global warming’ and ‘dramatic melting’ of the polar caps, the South Pole is telling a starkly different story, says Pierre Gosselin in the No Tricks Zone.
“Labour council spends £500k planning LTN while seven libraries go bust” – Enfield’s Labour council has “wasted a staggering” £575,000 planning a low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) with money that could have saved seven libraries, reports the Telegraph.
“A lesson in sums for Ed Miliband” – TCW prints an open letter from Roger J. Arthur to the Energy Secretary setting out the real cost of wind power.
“The climate scaremongers: Pass the locusts – I’m starving” – A great global food transformation is needed to address climate change, sustainability and social justice, according to a report published by the Lancet. Paul Homewood disagrees in TCW.
“£400 Billion to Capture Carbon” – We are all now well aware of Ed Miliband’s plan to waste £22 billion of taxpayers’ money on carbon capture. But alarmingly it’s just the tip of the iceberg, with up to £400 billion being quoted to take us to 2050, says Paul Homewood.
“While Sadiq Khan Frolics on Billionaire Pal’s Gas-Guzzling Superyacht, Ulez is Exposed as a Money-Making Scheme at the Expense of Hardworking Londoners” – Another study finds the ‘clean air’ scheme has no impact on air quality, says Tilak Doshi.
Israeli-U.S. geoengineering company Stardust Solutions has announced a $60 million fundraising round for its efforts to block the sun by spraying particles into the atmosphere.
This is insane. We live in a world in which the extremely wealthy are able to sponsor projects which any child could see as ludicrous !