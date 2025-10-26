The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Zuriel
Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
1h

The "Climate Emergency", is a fraudulent means of imposing socialism by other means.

Janet Anderson
Janet Anderson
20m

Israeli-U.S. geoengineering company Stardust Solutions has announced a $60 million fundraising round for its efforts to block the sun by spraying particles into the atmosphere.

This astonishing info from Jon Fleetwood

This is insane. We live in a world in which the extremely wealthy are able to sponsor projects which any child could see as ludicrous !

