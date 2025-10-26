“Is Public Criticism of Climate Claims a Criminal Offence in Today’s Britain and Europe?” – In WUWT, Eric Worrall worries that the UK and Europe are clamping down on climate dissent by insisting on a certain set of ‘facts’.

“Antarctic Amundsen-Scott Station Sees Coldest October in 44 Years… Mainstream Media Silent!” – While the headlines relentlessly holler about ‘exploding global warming’ and ‘dramatic melting’ of the polar caps, the South Pole is telling a starkly different story, says Pierre Gosselin in the No Tricks Zone.

“Labour council spends £500k planning LTN while seven libraries go bust” – Enfield’s Labour council has “wasted a staggering” £575,000 planning a low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) with money that could have saved seven libraries, reports the Telegraph.

“A lesson in sums for Ed Miliband” – TCW prints an open letter from Roger J. Arthur to the Energy Secretary setting out the real cost of wind power.