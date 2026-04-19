Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Reality Check: Maldives have actually grown in size or remained stable over recent decades“ – The No Tricks Zone highlights a new article debunking the ‘Maldives are sinking’ scare story.
“Renewables are costing us a fortune – Justin Rowlatt” – BBC Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt has finally seen the light over the problem with expensive, unreliable renewables, says Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.
“The data centre energy threat is way overblown” – CFACT’s David Wojick argues fears over data centre energy use are exaggerated and distorting policy debates.
“Revealed: Woman who ‘killed’ lobster is eco-warrior hypocrite” – A woman who snatched a lobster from a restaurateur’s tank and threw it into the sea is an eco hypocrite who once travelled the globe in a gas-guzzling four-by-four, reveals the Mail.
“The Green Party is mad, bad and dangerous” – Patrick West in the Spectator argues that Green Party policies are extreme and pose wider risks to society.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Great Climate Chocolate Scare Melts Away as Global Cocoa Bean Prices Slump by 75%” – Climate alarmists have had a field day since 2024 with bad weather leading to poor cocoa harvests and sky-high prices. But now the party’s over, as better harvests bring a 75% slump in prices, says Chris Morrison.
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 40” – With our first anniversary on the horizon, we revisit Episode One of the Climate Skeptic podcast, where Laurie Wastell speaks to journalist and Daily Sceptic regular Ben Pile about alarmism over dimming the sun, the mad crusade for solar panels in Britain and why the public has stopped buying the green fanatics’ narrative.