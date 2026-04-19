“Reality Check: Maldives have actually grown in size or remained stable over recent decades“ – The No Tricks Zone highlights a new article debunking the ‘Maldives are sinking’ scare story.

“Renewables are costing us a fortune – Justin Rowlatt” – BBC Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt has finally seen the light over the problem with expensive, unreliable renewables, says Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.

“The data centre energy threat is way overblown” – CFACT’s David Wojick argues fears over data centre energy use are exaggerated and distorting policy debates.

“Revealed: Woman who ‘killed’ lobster is eco-warrior hypocrite” – A woman who snatched a lobster from a restaurateur’s tank and threw it into the sea is an eco hypocrite who once travelled the globe in a gas-guzzling four-by-four, reveals the Mail.