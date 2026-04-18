The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 40

A look back into the archives
Ben Pile and Laurie Wastell
Apr 18, 2026

With our first anniversary on the horizon, we revisit Episode One of the Climate Skeptic podcast, where Laurie Wastell speaks to journalist and Daily Sceptic regular Ben Pile about alarmism over dimming the sun, the mad crusade for solar panels in Britain and why the public has stopped buying the green fanatics’ narrative.

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