With our first anniversary on the horizon, we revisit Episode One of the Climate Skeptic podcast, where Laurie Wastell speaks to journalist and Daily Sceptic regular Ben Pile about alarmism over dimming the sun, the mad crusade for solar panels in Britain and why the public has stopped buying the green fanatics’ narrative.
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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 40
A look back into the archives
Apr 18, 2026
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
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