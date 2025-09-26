The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 13

This week, instead of the usual interview, we’re doing something a little different. We have a lot of insightful guests on this show and sometimes it’s worth drawing together similar themes touched on by different contributors.
In this episode, David Turver, Andrew Orlowski and Doug Stokes look at the fact that so few people in our elite institutions com…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Climate Skeptic to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.