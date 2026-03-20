On the show this week, Laurie speaks to Ben Pile, journalist and Climate Skeptic regular, on the death of biologist and climate alarmist Paul Ehrlich at the age of 93, and his legacy of lies.
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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 36
So long to the failed prophet of doom
Mar 20, 2026
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The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
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