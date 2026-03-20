The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 36

So long to the failed prophet of doom
Ben Pile and Laurie Wastell
Mar 20, 2026
∙ Paid

On the show this week, Laurie speaks to Ben Pile, journalist and Climate Skeptic regular, on the death of biologist and climate alarmist Paul Ehrlich at the age of 93, and his legacy of lies.

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