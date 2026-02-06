On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, as Sky News finally clocks that British industry is collapsing and Net Zero might, just might, be the reason, Laurie is joined by show regular Ben Pile for a good old-fashioned “I told you so”.
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 30
Sky News arrives late to the party
Feb 06, 2026
∙ Paid
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Appears in episode
Ben Pile
Ben Pile
Laurie Wastell
Laurie Wastell
