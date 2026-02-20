On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, Laurie Wastell chats to Ben Pile – journalist and Climate Skeptic regular – about the green delusions of the Telegraph’s resident solar evangelist, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, and why Tony Blair is taking aim at Ed Miliband over Net Zero.
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 32
The Telegraph’s green delusions and Blair vs Mad Ed
Feb 20, 2026
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
