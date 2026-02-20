The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 32

The Telegraph’s green delusions and Blair vs Mad Ed
Ben Pile
Feb 20, 2026
∙ Paid

On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, Laurie Wastell chats to Ben Pile – journalist and Climate Skeptic regular – about the green delusions of the Telegraph’s resident solar evangelist, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, and why Tony Blair is taking aim at Ed Miliband over Net Zero.

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Toby Young.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Toby Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture