The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 31

Climate censorship and captured spooks
Chris Morrison and Laurie Wastell
Feb 13, 2026
∙ Paid

On the show this week, Laurie Wastell is joined by Chris Morrison, the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor, to take aim at the Good Law Project’s push for Ofcom to censor “climate disinformation” on TalkTV, and to tear into a British intelligence report peddling eco-Armageddon.

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Toby Young.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
